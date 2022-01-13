All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

Ousmane scores 22 to lead North Texas past Marshall 69-65

Marshall Sports
Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP)Abou Ousmane had a career-high 22 points plus 11 rebounds as North Texas narrowly beat Marshall 69-65 on Thursday night.

Tylor Perry had 12 points and six rebounds for North Texas (10-4, 3-1 Conference USA). JJ Murray added 11 points and Thomas Bell had 10 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Taevion Kinsey had 29 points for the Thundering Herd (7-9, 0-3), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Darius George added 18 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter