All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

Pierre scored 30 points, leads Rice past Marshall, 87-77 win

Marshall Sports
Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, W.V. (AP)Carl Pierre scored a career-high 30 points and tied a school record with eight 3-pointers to lead Rice to an 87-77 win over Marshall on Saturday.

Marshall went on a 10-0 run to pull within two, 52-50, but Pierre answered with his sixth 3 of the game hit two more from deep to keep the Thundering Herd at bay.

Travis Evee hit 3 of 4 from distance and finished with 22 points for Rice (10-6, 3-2 Conference USA). Max Fielder had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Taevion Kinsey scored 31 points and passed for 10 assists to lead Marshall (7-10, 0-4). Obina Anochili-Killen had 17 points and eight rebounds and Andrew Taylor added 12 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/-/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter