HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – After a breakout freshman season, Marshall’s Rasheen Ali has established himself as one of the best running backs in the NCAA.

The Cleveland native was named to the Maxwell Award watch list Monday. The award is given out by the Maxwell Football Club to the nation’s top player.

Ali had a stellar redshirt freshman season in 2021, finishing with 1,401 rushing yards and tying for the FBS lead with 23 touchdowns on the ground. He was named to the FWAA Freshman All-American team.

In the Mountain State, WVU quarterback JT Daniels was named to the list. Daniels has compiled 4,840 passing yards and 32 touchdowns in 21 games at Georgia and USC.

A WVU transfer, current Western Kentucky QB Jarret Doege was also named to the list. Doege finished the 2021 season with 3,048 passing yards and 19 touchdowns for the Mountaineers.

He takes over for Bailey Zappe, a 2022 4th round draft pick by the New England Patriots who passed for nearly 6,000 yards last year. Doege is the active NCAA leader in passing yards and touchdowns.