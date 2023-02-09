CONWAY, S.C. (AP)Andrew Taylor scored 33 points to help Marshall get past Coastal Carolina 92-74 on Thursday night.

Taylor also contributed 10 rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Thundering Herd (20-6, 9-4 Sun Belt Conference). Kamdyn Curfman was 7 of 16 shooting (6 for 15 from distance) to add 20 points. Taevion Kinsey shot 7 of 10 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 17 points.

The Chanticleers (10-15, 4-9) were led in scoring by Jomaru Brown, who finished with 16 points. Essam Mostafa added 11 points and 12 rebounds for Coastal Carolina. Josh Uduje also had 11 points and six rebounds. The Chanticleers extended their losing streak to six straight.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.