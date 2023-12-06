HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University Quarterback Cam Fancher has entered the transfer portal after spending three years playing for the Thundering Herd.

He racked up a 10-1 record, before losing five straight this season.

WOWK 13 News Sports Director Cassidy Wood reached out to Marshall Head Coach Charles Huff to see if this was a surprise transfer. Huff tells us it wasn’t, adding “there isn’t a lot of money for NIL and the fans hated him. The kid was miserable.”

Fancher’s sister then took to Facebook to voice her frustrations with the fan base.

WOWK 13 News also spoke with some radio broadcasters who said fans would call into their show after the games and their comments would be “ruthless.”

Fancher joins offensive lineman Trent Holler in the portal. Holler is using his final year of eligibility to try to play a year at a power five school.

Fancher posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, announcing his entry into the transfer portal with the following statement:

“Herd Nation, I want to thank you for the 3 years I have been here. I also want to thank my coaches, teammates, trainers, staff and family for their unwavering support. I am eternally grateful for Coach Huff giving me the opportunity to do what I love at this university. I will never forget the relationships I’ve built while being at Marshall. With that being said, I’ve made the decision to enter my name into the transfer portal. Thank You, Herd Nation Marshall University Quarterback Cam Fancher

Marshall will face University of Texas San Antonio in the Frisco bowl on Dec. 19.