‘Thundering Herd’ season opener to be carried on ESPN

HUNTINGTON (WOWK) – Marshall University announced Wednesday their football season opener against Eastern Kentucky will be carried live on ESPN.

The game, scheduled for Saturday September 5th, will have a kick-off at 1:00 p.m..

“We are excited that ESPN has chosen to showcase our first game and he great national exposure that comes with that,” said Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrik.

The two teams last met in 2018 when the Thundering Herd bested the Colonels 32-16.

Overall, Marshall has an 11-8-1 record against Eastern Kentucky.

“Its always a huge positive to get your program out there to a national audience,” head coach Doc Holiday said in the statement. “Our players are eager to get this season started and are happy to be able to do it in front of our wonderful fanbase.”

For the Colonels, this is the first year for new head coach Walt Wells. The team went 7-5 last season.