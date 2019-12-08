Thundering Herd to return to Gasparilla Bowl

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The NCAA and Marshall University Athletics have announced that Marshall University will play in the 2019 Gasparilla Bowl this month.

The 8-4 Thundering Herd will square off against the 9-3 University of Central Florida Knights Monday, December 23, 2019, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. This is the Herd’s second straight year playing in the Gasparilla Bowl, and fourth invitation overall.

The Thundering Herd knocked off USF 38-20 in the Bulls’ home stadium last season.

The Herd enters the game featuring an .857 winning percentage (12-2) in all NCAA-sanctioned bowl games, the highest mark nationally among programs that have made at least five appearances.

“Over the years, Tampa has been great for our fan base,” said Marshall Director of Athletics Mike Hamrick. “We always look forward to making the trip down there as so many of our alums reside in that area. This will be a very easy trip for all of them to go see us play.”

Marshall head coach Doc Holliday is 6-0 in bowl games with the Thundering Herd and will appear in his 28th bowl since entering the coaching ranks. Since the beginning of the 2013 season, Holliday is 14-3 in games contested in the state of Florida and/or against Florida schools.

“We’re excited to take the Thundering Herd back to Tampa,” said Holliday, the program’s all-time leader in coaching victories over FBS opponents. “The state of Florida has been great to our program for so many years and we’re eager to get back down there to face an excellent UCF team.”

Marshall defeated FIU 20-10 in the 2011 Beef ‘O’ Brady’s Bowl and UConn 16-10 in the 2015 St. Petersburg Bowl. Both of those games were played in Tropicana Field.

Marshall University is the only team in West Virginia playing in a bowl game this year.

