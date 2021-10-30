Touchdown Squirrel makes appearance, Herd football dominate Florida International 38-0

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A strong rushing attack, staunch defensive and a squirrel were some of the highlights Saturday afternoon as Marshall football won its third-straight game, a 38-0 shut out over Florida International.

The Thundering Herd running game rushed for 246 yards and accounted for five touchdowns in the win. Poca grad Ethan Payne added a TD in the fourth quarter, the freshman’s second of the season.

Marshall’s defense played its best game all season, allowing just 288 yards, their second lowest on the year. Junior Steven Gilmore intercepted a Max Bortenschlager pass in the second quarter, one of two FIU turnovers on the day.

“For the last couple of weeks, we’ve just been getting better and better and better,” Marshall Head Coach Charles Huff said. “I know earlier in the season everyone had us buried and gone, [we] had some guys out and things weren’t clicking as well, a new defense as far as the flow and feel of what those guys are being asked to do.

But we’re getting better, we’re getting better. Are we perfect? No. I thought tonight it’s a couple of weeks in a row where our defense is really starting to play with a lot more consistency.”

Much of the attention in the second quarter went to a squirrel that ran on the field. The ‘touchdown squirrel’ found his way into the end zone, receiving a loud applause from fans at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

The Thundering Herd return to the field Nov. 6 against Florida Atlantic. Kickoff at Boca Raton is scheduled for 6 p.m.