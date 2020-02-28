UAB uses balanced attack to beat Marshall 88-80

HUNTINGTON, WV. – Victoria Morris scored a game-high 18 points on five 3-pointers to lead the visiting Old Dominion women's basketball team to a 64-54 wire-to-wire win Saturday afternoon in the Cam Henderson Center.

The Monarchs improved to 23-4 overall and 13-2 in Conference USA, while the Thundering Herd dropped to 11-15 and 6-9.

Morris was joined in double digits by Taylor Edwards and Amari Young, who each had 12. Ajah Wayne had a game-high 10 boards to power a Monarch rebounding effort that won the battle on the glass by 20 (53-33), including 17-4 on the offensive end. Edwards also had a game-high four assists.

Marshall was led by Kia Sivils, who set a new career-high with three 3-pointers and tied a career mark with 16 points off the bench. Savannah Wheeler chipped in 14 and four steals and Kristen Mayo tallied 13 points. Khadaijia Brooks grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

The first quarter provided a deficit from which Marshall couldn't recover as the Thundering Herd made just two of its 13 shots and trailed by 11 (18-7). The lead grew to as many as 22 twice in the third quarter, the last on an Edwards free throw at the 2:39 mark (50-28).

Marshall answered the challenge in the fourth period, outscoring the visitors 20-12 and got within seven (60-53) on a three-point play by Wheeler at the 1:26 mark. The Monarchs then added a Wayne basket and two free throws to account for the final margin.

With FIU's (5-21, 2-13) 62-52 loss at Louisiana Tech on Saturday, the Thundering Herd did manage to clinch a spot in the 2020 Conference USA Tournament, which will be contested March 11-14 in Frisco, Texas.

"You have to begin by crediting Old Dominion," said Marshall head coach Tony Kemper. "That is one of, if not, the best teams in our league. They clearly came ready to play. They lost on Thursday (at Charlotte), and I thought they showed championship mettle. They have three games left to try to win the regular season league championship and I thought they showed up looking like that's what they want to do."

"The flip side is, I didn't think we showed up with the effort that it takes to beat a team like that. It took us a long time to get to that level of focus, energy and effort. That, for me, is frustrating. I think the group in our locker room is frustrated by that as well."

Marshall will be off until Saturday when North Texas visits the Henderson Center for a 1 p.m. tip in what will serve as the program's Senior Day.