HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – You always remember your roots.

Marshall football legend Vinny Curry returned to Huntington this weekend to watch the Herd’s green-white spring game. He also learned Friday he will be inducted into the Marshall Athletics Hall of Fame.

Curry said he enjoyed returned to his alma mater and enjoyed seeing all the faces he remembers.

“Good to see old faces, meet new faces,” he said. “Meet some of the new upcoming recruits. It’s been awesome so far especially for my family to see it. Last time I’ve been here I didn’t have no kids now I got two kids. They’re running around all crazy it’s like wow man, everything comes back full circle.”