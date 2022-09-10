(WOWK) — In an electrifying game that will go down in history, Marshall University defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Saturday afternoon and fans are celebrating.

The game ended with the final score, 26-21.

The Associated Press says this is only the second time Marshall University has beaten a team ranked in the top 10. In 2003, they beat No. 6 Kansas State, 27-20.

Both avid, outspoken fans of football and casual enjoyers jumped into the conversation.

The City of Huntington’s official Twitter wrote, “Go Herd!!! 💚💚💚.”

Cabell-Huntington Hospital wrote, “Congrats to @HerdFB!👏 What an amazing game!🏈 #WeAreMarshall”

The Sun Belt sent out a Tweet saying, “𝗪𝗘 𝗔𝗥𝗘 𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗦𝗛𝗔𝗟𝗟. @HerdFB knocks off a Top 10 team with a 26-21 win over No. 8/9 Notre Dame in front of a sellout crowd in South Bend.☀️🏈.”

Political figures in the Mountain State weighed in as well. Governor Jim Justice retweeted the Herd’s Tweet and says, “Congrats to The Herd on this absolutely incredible win! Coach Huff and his team are the real deal! #WeAreMarshall.”

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin wrote, “A win for the ages for @HerdFB! Congratulations to @CoachHuff & all of Herd Nation! #GoHerd.”

Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito wrote, “We Are Marshall! Congratulations @HerdFB and @CoachHuff on your historic win over Notre Dame!”

Rep. Alex Mooney says, “What a performance by The Herd!! #WeAreMarshall.”

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey wrote, “Wowser! Marshall Thundering Herd football defeats Notre Dame!!! #WeAreMarshall.”

West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore wrote, “Congratulations to @HerdFB on their HUGE WIN against Notre Dame!💪🙌 #GoHerd #WeAreMarshall”

Even Babydog weighed in! Gov. Justice wrote later on, “We congratulate Coach Huff, his staff, the incredible players, and the amazing Herd Nation fans. And Babydog says: ‘WE KICKED THEIR HINEY!'”

Even some of the faces of WOWK 13 News jumped into the conversation to share their excitement.

As of Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, Marshall University’s football team is undefeated, 2-0.