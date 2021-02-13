West lifts Marshall past Middle Tennessee 96-85

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP)Jarrod West had a career-high 29 points as Marshall beat Middle Tennessee 96-85 on Saturday. Taevion Kinsey added 25 points for the Thundering Herd.

Andrew Taylor had 10 points and nine assists for Marshall (12-5, 6-4 Conference USA). Jannson Williams added four blocks.

Middle Tennessee totaled 44 points in the first half, a season high for the team.

Jalen Jordan scored a season-high 25 points for the Blue Raiders (5-13, 3-9). Jordan Davis added 17 points. DeAndre Dishman had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

The Thundering Herd improve to 2-0 against the Blue Raiders this season. Marshall defeated Middle Tennessee 107-79 on Friday.

