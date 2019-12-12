West scores 18 to lift Marshall over Bluefield State 86-50

Marshall sophomore running back Brenden Knox has been named Conference USA's most valuable player, as voted on by the league's 14 coaches.

First-year Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton has been selected by his peers as the league's top coach after leading the Hilltoppers to an 8-4 record. That is already five wins more than last season with a game left to play against Western Michigan in the First Responder Bowl on Dec. 30.