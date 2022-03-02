HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall men’s basketball celebrated their three seniors on senior day. Darius George, Mikel Byers and Taevion Kinsey were all honored before Wednesday’s contest against Western Kentucky.

The Hilltoppers spoiled the Herd’s final home game of the season, rolling to a 86-72 victory.

Both offenses came out firing early in the first half, at one point tied at 18. Western Kentucky would then go on a 25-10 run to end the half, effectively putting the game out of reach.

Taevion Kinsey led the Herd with 24 points, off of 10-19 shooting. Defensively, Marshall struggled, allowing the Hilltoppers to shot 57 percent from the floor.

“We do it a lot in practice it’s like once we get into the game, I don’t know if it’s like just game anxiety or what, or performance anxiety or what?” Kinsey said. “We just seem to be all over the place and forget our assignments.”

Marshall and Western Kentucky will play again Saturday in Bowling Green. Tip off is scheduled for 3 p.m.