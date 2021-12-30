Williams carries Louisiana Tech past Marshall 79-56

RUSTON, La. (AP)Cobe Williams scored a career-high 22 points as Louisiana Tech extended its home win streak to eight games, easily beating Marshall 79-56 on Thursday night.

Keaston Willis added 20 points for the Bulldogs.

The game was the Conference USA opener for both teams.

Amorie Archibald had 12 points for Louisiana Tech (10-3). Kenny Hunter added 12 rebounds.

The Thundering Herd’s 29.4 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Louisiana Tech opponent this season.

Obinna Anochili-Killen had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Thundering Herd (7-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Taevion Kinsey added 13 points and seven rebounds. Andrew Taylor had 12 points.

