HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) Year one of the Charles Huff era is in the books for the Thundering Herd.

Marshall finished the 2021 season with a 36-21 loss to Louisiana in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl Saturday, ending the year with a 7-6 record.

It was a season of ups and downs, touchdown squirrels and mustaches. The Herd will open up the 2022 campaign Sept. 3 against Norfolk State at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.