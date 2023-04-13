HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The excitement of Marshall’s annual Spring Game is expanding to two days of fun at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in 2023.

Action kicks off Friday, April 21 with several events for fans to enjoy while building the energy for the 4 p.m. Green-White Game on Saturday, April 22.

2023 Spring Game | Friday night West Lot Parking| Legends Meet and Greet

The keynote event of the evening is the Herd Country Cornhole Classic, presented by Ohio Valley Bank and Clark’s Pump-And-Shop. The event will start at 6 p.m. on the field at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

Entry for the Herd Country Cornhole Classic is $300 per team of four players, and teams will engage in a blind draw to be matched up with a Marshall Hall of Famer or other celebrity guest. Each participant also gets an event T-shirt and access to a private, on-field hospitality area.

Marshall Hall of Famers and celebrity guests confirmed for the event include Chad Pennington, Mike Bartrum, Doug Chapman, Christian Spears, Chris Parker, Darius Watts, Max Yates, Mike Barber, Chris Crocker, Dani Derricott, Melvin Cunningham, Aaron Ferguson, Chris Massey, Giradie Mercer and Steve Sciullo.

The first half of the event will be a Crew Cup in which each participant will throw two bags per round with a 10-round limit. The second half of the event will be a single-elimination Marshall Legends Pro-Am in which those players team with American Cornhole League professionals in a winner-take-all tournament.

Spots in the tournament are limited, so those interested are asked to reach out to Tyler Ferris by E-mail at ferris26@marshall.edu or by phone at (304) 696-3407.

Prior to the tournament, those players will take part in a Marshall Legends Meet & Greet, located in the Private Box (PB) level of Joan C. Edwards Stadium from 5-6 p.m. Cost is $50 per person for the private reception with snacks and drinks provided and tickets can be purchased HERE.

The action at Joan C. Edwards Stadium gets underway at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 21, when the West Lot opens for tailgating until 10 p.m. There will be live music from Souls of the Wounded, an 80s and 90s Rock and Country cover band, along with a mechanical buffalo, inflatables for kids, merchandise sales, autograph opportunities and more. Cost for the parking pass is $20, which is also good for one admission to watch the Herd Country Cornhole Classic inside Joan C. Edwards Stadium. To purchase a parking pass, click HERE.

On Saturday, lots open for tailgating at 10 a.m. and the annual Spring Fountain Ceremony will begin at Noon.

The 2023 Spring Game will begin at 4 p.m. Tickets for the game are $5 and are all general admission. Parking passes for Saturday are $20. Tickets and parking passes for the game are available for purchase HERE.

Marshall’s football team is coming into the 2023 season boasting of one of the nation’s longest winning streaks after winning the final five games of the 2022 season. Many of the team’s top talents return, including running back Rasheen Ali, defensive end Owen Porter, defensive back Micah Abraham, linebacker Eli Neal, offensive lineman Logan Osburn and quarterback Cam Fancher.