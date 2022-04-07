HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The tickets for Marshall football’s spring game are officially on sale! The game will be played in Chris Cline, the indoor practice facility, as the school starts putting in new turf in the Joan.

The game is on April 23rd.

It costs five dollars to get a ticket, and 20 dollars for parking; both are available here.

Those who purchase tickets will have access to both the indoor facility and the Joan.

Even though the game is being played at the indoor facility, the Joan will be open and streaming the game. There will also be concessions, music, games, inflatables, and food trucks!

Tickets can also be purchased on gameday from the Joan’s Gate A ticket window.

The West Lot will open at 10 am, and tailgating is encouraged!

The gates for both venues will open at 1:30 p.m.

The night before (Friday, April 22), Marshall Football will hold its Thundering Lanes Celebrity Bowl-a-Thon, featuring head coach Charles Huff and its former student-athletes. The event will be held at Strike Zone Bowling Center (141 Eastern Heights Shopping Center in Huntington) and will begin at 7 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Thundering Herd’s football program. Currently scheduled to bowl are:

Charles Huff, Marshall Head Coach

Mike Bartrum, Marshall Senior Analyst/Special Assistant to the Head Coach

Doug Chapman, Marshall Senior Analyst/Director of Player Development

BJ Cohen

Dani Derricott

Aaron Ferguson

Orlando Hatchett

Chris Jasperse

Curtis Jones

Will King

Doug Legursky

Shannon Morrison

Steve Sciullo

Cody Slate

Lee Smith

Ralph Street

Dave Walsh

Max Yates