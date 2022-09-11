SOUTH BEND, IND. (WOWK) – The Marshall Thundering Herd football team came into South Bend as a 20.5 point underdog. Marshall pulls off arguably its greatest upset, stunning the Fighting Irish 26-21, spoiling Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame home debut.

The Herd defense was the difference maker from the start. Micah Abraham, Owen Porter and Steven Gilmore recorded interceptions. Gilmore’s pick-six late in the fourth quarter helped put the game out of reach.

Marshall found the end zone first. Khalan Laborn scored on a short run at the goaline. The sixth-year senior had a breakout game on national television, rushing for a career-high 163 yards on 31 carries.

The defense held Notre Dame to just seven points in the first half. Tyler Buchner scored on a quarterback sneak with three minutes left in the second quarter.

The Irish reclaimed the lead in the fourth quarter off of another Buchner run, also adding a two-point conversion to make it a 15-12 lead.

Marshall had their most impressive drive backed up at their own goal line. Henry Colombi led a masterful drive, capping off a 11 play, 94-yard drive with a touchdown pass to tight end Devin Miller on third and gol.

With Notre Dame needing a score, back-to-back interceptions by Gilmore and Porter secured the upset win for the Herd.

A large Marshall contingent made its way to South Bend. Head Coach Charles Huff says that’s just how Herd fans are.

“We talk to our guys about being Huntington tough,” Huff said. “You got to want to live in Huntington and I’m ok with that because these guys do. And you gotta know that the people who cheer for you on Saturday afternoons care about you deeper than you winning or losing.”

