HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University Athletics is implementing a new policy to enhance public safety at sporting events.

Marshall Athletics says a new clear bag policy is being put in place for all of the university’s athletic events. According to the university, most teams in the Sun Belt Conference have already started or will be starting to implement a clear bag policy for the 2023-2024 season.

Officials with Marshall University say the clear bags will also make searching bags upon entering the stadium faster and easier for both security and fans, and will also “greatly reduce faulty bag searches.”

The university says the goal is to provide fans with a greater sense of safety and security while attending athletic events. For details on the policy, visit the Marshall Athletics website.

“The clear bag policy is a positive move for our university,” said MUPD Lieutenant Dicky Parker. “The policy will provide a safer atmosphere for fans and will decrease wait time for fans as they enter the stadium.”

According to MU Athletics officials, fans will be permitted to one clear bag per person that is no larger than 12″x6″12″, or they may bring a clear one-gallon plastic bag. Officials say along with the clear bag, fans may bring a small clutch bag that is no larger than 4.5″x6.5″ for privacy.

Officials say the university will also be selling clear bags for fans to use at sporting events. Both the cross-body clear bag and the tote-style clear bag are available for $30 each on the HerdZone website.