Marshall University’s Men’s Soccer day camp breaks registration records

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University is kicking off the summer with some fun, as day one of their soccer day camp is complete.

Following the Thundering Herds Men’s Soccer team taking home the 2020 Men’s NCAA Division I Championship title, Marshall’s soccer day camp has record-breaking registration numbers this year.

Ages as young as five all the way up to 18 are eager to learn from the team and they will be in action from 9 a.m. to noon all week at Hoops Family Field.

Each day will have a different theme, including favorite soccer jersey day, World Cup day…and, of course, Marshall University day.

For those who missed this round of camp, Marshall will be hosting another soccer day camp from July 26th to July 30th.

