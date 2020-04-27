Marshall Volleyball’s Ciara Debell Reflects on Team USA Olympic Collegiate Tryout

HUNTINGTON, WV. – (WOWK) – Marshall’s Ciara Debell was able to do something not many college volleyball athletes get the chance to do, play the game she loves while representing both her country and university.

“I just went in not really thinking about the outcome, I just went into the play. I’m really blessed that marshall gave me that opportunity. I’m really blessed that my coaches were able to put the time in with me, really blessed for my team that it pushed me to get to that point, Debell said.”

Marshall Head Coach Ari Aganus says the opportunity totally changed Debell’s mindset about the game

“It really shifted her into high gear understanding that not only is she playing for marshall, she got to represent marshall on a national scale. It humbled her a lot. I think she was able to work a lot harder then she ever had in her life which was really cool to see. I’m happy I get two years with her and sad I don’t get four, said Aganus.”

The Herd’s Outside Hitter says getting a shot to try out for the Team USA’s National Collegiate squad was quite an experience.

“You don’t realize it until you are actually playing at that level. Like I was competing with and against kids from Baylor, and Florida, cal, and texas and kids from all over the country that have all been to the NCAA tournament, like multiple times so I hope I was able to bring back a little bit of that level back into our gym.”

But COVID-19 shut down the Herd’s gym — canceling the spring season and has left the fall season in jeopardy —- and now the Florida native is forced to do what she can at home on her own.

“That’s really difficult for me because I love my sport and my favorite part of my sport is being to be able to be with my team and being able to compete with them and playing on my plywood was a lot harder than I thought it was going to be so I miss playing on a court a lot.”

And the Herd are looking forward to returning to the court – hopefully, sooner rather than later.

“We’re just going to go into the season with gratitude whatever we get we are going to put a smile on and run forward with it.”