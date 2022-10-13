HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall hosted Louisiana Wednesday night for their home Sun Belt conference opener.

This was a sort of rematch from the 2021 New Orleans bowl game, where Louisiana beat the Herd 36-21.

The game had a slow start offensively, Louisiana’s first drive ended in a field goal; they couldn’t manage another score until after halftime.

Marshall also started a little slow, finishing that first half with a touchdown late in the second quarter; Henry Colombi attempted a pass to Khalan Laborn, it was thrown a little short, but a roughing the passer penalty walked the Herd down. Laborn then finished it off in the endzone.

Marshall went into halftime up 7-3.

There was a lightening delay coming out of the break that kept everyone out of the Joan for 37 minutes.

So, the second half started late, and it looked like a different game.

Marshall came out and got picked off in their first drive.

Louisiana then ran 7 plays for 60 yards and scored their first touchdown, to go up 10-7.

The Herd was forced to punt in their next two drives, where the Ragin’ Cajuns scored field goals.

Louisiana was now up 16-7 by the end of the third quarter.

First drive of the fourth quarter for Marshall, they were faced with a 4th & 3, quarterback Cam Fancher attempted the run, but he was short. The ball went back to Louisiana.

The Ragin’ Cajuns then found the corner of the endzone at the end of that drive to officially put the game out of reach.

Marshall scored one more touchdown in the fourth, but it was just too late.

The final 23-13, Louisiana.

Up next: Marshall travels to face an unbeaten James Madison team on October 22nd.