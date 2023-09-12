CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Exciting news out of Marshall, we have a football/fútbol double header on September 23rd.

The action packed Saturday starts with a game many people have circled on their calendars, the Thundering Herd hosting Virginia Tech and former Marshall quarterback Grant Wells.

This will be a noon kickoff time.

Some fans are upset that it isn’t a night game, but by having it at this time, Marshall University can showcase their school in the national spotlight on ESPN2.

Then No. 2 Marshall men’s soccer will host No. 6 UCF at Hoops Family Field that night, at 7:15pm.