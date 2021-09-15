Marshall will face East Carolina for the first time in eight years

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall football will face East Carolina for the first time in eight years, and quarterback Grant Wells says he’s preparing for a “very experienced defense.”

Last year, the Herd was supposed to travel to East Carolina for the 50th Anniversary game of the Marshall plane crash.

But due to the pandemic, the game had to be postponed; and will be played this Saturday in the Joan.

These two squads will now face each other on the gridiron for the first time in eight years.

“I think they’re returning something like 9 or 10 starters on defense,” said Wells. “So whenever you play a team like that, you know they’re experienced. They play well together, and they’re gonna be where they need to be.

This is a rivalry. This is a game a lot of people in Huntington are excited for. I know we didn’t get to play there last year, that would’ve been pretty special so I know this building and this city are excited for this one.”

Kickoff is set for 6PM.

Tune into the 13 Sports Zone for highlights!