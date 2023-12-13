CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall hosted Salem before hitting the road again until January 4th.

Marshall came out on a roll, going on a 10-2 run fast.

A steal and score by CiCi Mays, then a toss out to Logan High’s Peyton Ilderton in the corner, she nails the three.

Marshall took a 20-12 lead after one.

Abby Beamen with a jumper here in the second quarter to give Marshall a 20 point lead. Beamen finished with 15 points, 7 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Mississippi State transfer Aislynn Hayes had another big game. She racked up 14 points in that first half, finishing with the most points at 23, she also had 18 against Florida.

Marshall with some trickery in this one too; Beaman with a no look bounce pass to CiCi Mays who finishes.

The Herd took a 30 point lead into halftime, and kept it rolling through that second half, ending it in the triple digits.

The young players got some time on the floor too. Tamia Lawhorne and Terah Harness landing a few for Marshall.

Six players scored in the double digits, as Marshall wins it 115-56.