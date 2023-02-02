CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall women’s basketball hosted App State Thursday night in the Cam Henderson Center.

This was the second time the teams have gone head-to-head this regular season; the last matchup, on New Years Eve and Marshall won it 59-52.

Tonight, the Herd struggled at the start.

App State went on an 11-0 run, and the first quarter ended 18-9, Mountaineers.

Shots started falling in Q2.

Kendall Miller with a nice three point play, then a bounce to Mahogany Matthews for a layup; you can watch some highlights above!

Sydni Scott was clutch from three tonight.

She hit a big three right before the buzzer at halftime to go into the break down 33-25. She then came out in the third quarter and hit another one.

Marshall got their first lead of the game with about 7:40 left, a dump to Matthews for the bucket and the Herd goes up three.

From there, Marshall took off. A wide open Roshala Scott, she sinks her sixth three of the game to make it 65-58.

Marshall wins it 72-64.

“It seems like this is what this team likes to do,” said Abby Beeman. “We’re always battling from behind. It’s pretty rare we play with a lead. So I think we know we’re never out of the game, and we always have a chance to win it. So the scoreboard, it does mean something, but we play hard no matter what it says. So it’s normally hard… but this team, we’re fighters. So we make it fun.”

“It was an interesting game,” said head coach Tony Kemper. “They led for 30 minutes. There was one lead change, so when it flipped, it flipped. And that’s been this team’s bugaboo all year. If we can learn consistency, then we can do some fun things. We’re on a four game winning streak now, and that comes on the heels where we were in a tough time, so I’m proud of them for that.”

Up next, Marshall hosts Georgia State Saturday at 1pm.