HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2023 Marshall women’s basketball Sun Belt Conference schedule was released today.
The Herd has nine away games and nine home games, with a tough road stretch from February 15th-24th.
Below is the detailed schedule and you can purchase game tickets here.
Dec. 30 at Southern Miss
Jan. 4 South Alabama
Jan. 6 Arkansas State
Jan. 11 at Georgia State
Jan. 13 at Coastal Carolina
Jan. 18 Old Dominion
Jan. 20 Coastal Carolina
Jan. 24 at JMU
Jan. 27 at Georgia Southern
Jan. 31 App State
Feb. 3 JMU
Feb. 7 Louisiana
Feb. 15 at App State
Feb. 17 at Old Dominion
Feb. 21 at Texas State
Feb. 24 at ULM
Feb. 28 Georgia State
Mar. 1 Georgia Southern
Mar. 5-10 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Championship