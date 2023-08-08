HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2023 Marshall women’s basketball Sun Belt Conference schedule was released today.

The Herd has nine away games and nine home games, with a tough road stretch from February 15th-24th.

Below is the detailed schedule and you can purchase game tickets here.

Dec. 30 at Southern Miss

Jan. 4 South Alabama

Jan. 6 Arkansas State

Jan. 11 at Georgia State

Jan. 13 at Coastal Carolina

Jan. 18 Old Dominion

Jan. 20 Coastal Carolina

Jan. 24 at JMU

Jan. 27 at Georgia Southern

Jan. 31 App State

Feb. 3 JMU

Feb. 7 Louisiana

Feb. 15 at App State

Feb. 17 at Old Dominion

Feb. 21 at Texas State

Feb. 24 at ULM

Feb. 28 Georgia State

Mar. 1 Georgia Southern

Mar. 5-10 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Championship