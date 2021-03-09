Countdown to Tax Day
Marshall women’s basketball heads to Frisco

Sports

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall women’s basketball will play in their first Conference USA game in two days.

And it will be against a team they’ve played twice already during the regular season; Louisiana Tech.

Each team won one; the Bulldogs snagging the first win in overtime, and Marshall winning the second contest.

The Thundering Herd is also coming off of a tough loss against Middle Tennessee.

Head Coach Tony Kemper says his team is ready to play with a chip on their shoulders.

Tip off is set for 3pm, Wednesday.

