November 25 2021 12:00 am

Marshall women’s basketball keeps perfect record

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall women’s basketball hosted rival Morehead State, and roll to 3-0 after a 65-58 win.

This was a tight game for Marshall; they went into halftime down 27-23, but the Herd bounced back in the second half. 

They went on a run with three minutes left in the fourth to make it 59-51, Marshall in the lead.

Morehead called a timeout, then went on a small run of their own to make it 58-59, Marshall up by one with under 1:30 to go.

That next possession, Brianah Ferby hit a big three to get a solid lead back, and they kept it rolling from there.

The final 65-58.

“I think in the first half I was rushing a little bit with my shots,” said sophomore guard Savannah Wheeler. “I hit that first three and I just felt a little more poised than I was.” 

“They made it tough on us to get the ball where we wanted it to go,” said head coach Tony Kemper. “I thought offensively they put us in bad spots at times and took advantage. A lot of credit goes to them for coming in here and being ready to play. I thought our team responded really well in the second half. Got some things fixed and played much harder in the second half.”

Up next, the Herd will travel to Purdue on Monday.

