CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The 2023 Marshall women’s basketball complete schedule was released Tuesday.
The first year in the Kim Stephens era begins October 29th in a ‘fans first’ game against Pikeville.
The Herd will then hit the road for five of the next six games, then will come back home and host Florida in the Cam on December 2nd.
Below is the complete schedule:
- Oct. 29 – Pikeville (Fans First)
- Nov. 9 – at George Mason
- Nov. 12 – at Chattanooga
- Nov. 18 – at NKU
- Nov. 20 – Point Park
- Nov. 27 – at Wright State
- Nov. 30 – at Morehead State
- Dec. 2 – Florida
- Dec. 11 – Salem
- Dec. 15 – at Jacksonville
- Dec. 17 – at Elon
- Dec. 21 – at Wake Forest
- Dec. 30 – at Southern Miss
- Jan. 4 – South Alabama
- Jan. 6 – Arkansas State
- Jan. 11 – at Georgia State
- Jan. 13 – at Coastal Carolina
- Jan. 18 – Old Dominion
- Jan. 20 – Coastal Carolina
- Jan. 24 – at JMU
- Jan. 27 – at Georgia Southern
- Jan. 31 – App State
- Feb. 3 – JMU
- Feb. 7 – Louisiana
- Feb. 15 – at App State
- Feb. 17 – at Old Dominion
- Feb. 21 – at Texas State
- Feb. 24 – at ULM
- Feb. 28 – Georgia State
- Mar. 1 – Georgia Southern
- Mar. 5-10 – Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Championship