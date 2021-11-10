Marshall women’s basketball scores 100+ in season opener

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s the first night of college basketball, and the Marshall women showed out in their season debut, racking up 100+ to take down Bluefield State.

The final 108-45.

Marshall head coach Tony Kemper and his squad are ready to bounce back after a losing season last year.

Check out game highlights above!

This was the first time full fans were back inside the Cam Henderson Center, and guard CC Mays says that helps with the energy and team chemistry.

“It feels awesome,” Mays said. “Just having the fans out there – the environment. As little as the bench, last year the bench was spread out but this year we’re back to normal and that adds to our team chemistry. I think we have a lot of love for each other so us hyping up each other… it just feels right.”

“We have the right stuff in there to have a really good year,” said Coach Kemper. “Can we learn lessons and improve without having really good let offs? I think we have really good pieces that can come together… but we haven’t experienced that yet. So can we stick together when it gets tough.”

Kemper went on to say this Sunday’s game against Radford will be a real test for this squad.