Marshall Women’s Hoops bounces back with 61-57 win over Louisiana Tech

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Prior to Friday, Marshall women’s hoops went 23 days without playing a game due to COVID-19 concerns. The Herd fell in overtime last night to Louisiana Tech, today the green and white trying to even up the series against the Lady Techsters.

Marshall earned it’s second win of the season, and first victory of 2021.

The win improved the Thundering Herd’s record to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in Conference USA. The Lady Techsters fell to 6-2 and 1-1 in the league as well.

Following the win, Head Coach Tony Kemper praised his team for being able to close out a tight game against one of Conference USA’s tougher teams.

“We grew up. We got better today as a team. There is no question about it, and we just have to keep doing that, a little bit better at a time. We have to figure out a way to survive kind of the onslaught we are facing right now and then we need some luck based on what is going on.”

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.