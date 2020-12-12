Marshall Women’s Hoops on pause due to COVID-19 concerns

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Marshall Women’s basketball team we’re also supposed to play on Sunday, but the Herd has canceled its next two games and put the program on pause due to COVID-19 concerns, resulting in contact tracing.

The last time we saw the Herd, the team fell to SEC power Kentucky 79-45.

Marshall’s games against Saint Bonaventure on Sunday and next Thursday’s home meeting against Morehead State have now been canceled.

This means as of tonight, it will be quite some time until we see Tony Kemper’s crew back on the floor.

Marshall is not set to play again until 2021, when the green and white host Lousiana Tech on January 4th.

