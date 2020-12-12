Nominate a Remarkable Woman

Marshall Women’s Hoops on pause due to COVID-19 concerns

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Marshall Women’s basketball team we’re also supposed to play on Sunday, but the Herd has canceled its next two games and put the program on pause due to COVID-19 concerns, resulting in contact tracing.

The last time we saw the Herd, the team fell to SEC power Kentucky 79-45.

Marshall’s games against Saint Bonaventure on Sunday and next Thursday’s home meeting against Morehead State have now been canceled.

This means as of tonight, it will be quite some time until we see Tony Kemper’s crew back on the floor.

Marshall is not set to play again until 2021, when the green and white host Lousiana Tech on January 4th.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter