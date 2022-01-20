All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

Marshall women’s hoops survives late Panthers push, downs FIU

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall women’s basketball played their first game at the Cam Henderson Center in nearly three weeks, defeating FIU 62-5.

Savannah Wheeler led the Herd with 23 points. Marshall has now won seven of their last eight games.

“Definitely very excited. I think it’ll last through tonight, we have practice tomorrow, and then on to FAU,” forward Loreli Roper said. “So like I said in my last one, we’ve been on that winning streak and we’ve also been on that losing streak… so I think it’s really important for us. We’re trying to remain level headed, still be proud of ourselves but put our heads down and get ready for the next game.”

Marshall (10-5, 5-1 C-USA) will next host FAU (4-12, 0-5 C-USA) Saturday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS

12SportsZone Twitter