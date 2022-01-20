Marshall women’s hoops survives late Panthers push, downs FIU

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall women’s basketball played their first game at the Cam Henderson Center in nearly three weeks, defeating FIU 62-5.

Savannah Wheeler led the Herd with 23 points. Marshall has now won seven of their last eight games.

“Definitely very excited. I think it’ll last through tonight, we have practice tomorrow, and then on to FAU,” forward Loreli Roper said. “So like I said in my last one, we’ve been on that winning streak and we’ve also been on that losing streak… so I think it’s really important for us. We’re trying to remain level headed, still be proud of ourselves but put our heads down and get ready for the next game.”

Marshall (10-5, 5-1 C-USA) will next host FAU (4-12, 0-5 C-USA) Saturday at 1 p.m.