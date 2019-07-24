Marshall’s Chris Jackson Added to Jim Thorpe Award Watch List

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Marshall University Football cornerback Chris Jackson is one of 46 players on the Jim Thorpe Award Watch List. The award is given to the nation’s best defensive back each year.

Jackson finished last season with 61 tackles, 15 pass breakups, 1 interception, and 1 fumble recovery and was named preseason All-Conference USA last week.

He is part of an experienced Marshall secondary. Jackson is headed into his fourth season starting at cornerback for Marshall.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.