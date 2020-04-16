Marshall’s Jarrod West looking to capitalize on NBA aspirations

STONEWOOD, WV (WOWK) – We’ve all seen what Jarrod West can do on the court — but now he’s looking for his shot in the NBA.

“it’s always something that I thought about and dreamed of growing up but you know i am just trying to make it a reality,” West said.

While the junior point guard wants nothing more than to play at the highest level, he’s got an excellent plan b.

“I really thought it was a good opportunity for me because I can always return back to school and you know there is always a chance where I can get some calls just to receive any type of information from my coaches can help me out and benefit me in the future.”

COVID-19 has forced the NBA hopeful to work out alone at his Stonewood home — just waiting for the chance to once again showcase his skills.

“Without workouts being able to meet with people and get in the gym in front of scouts, general managers, and coaches that’s probably the toughest part right now.”

While Herd fans hope to see and hear more of this at the Cam —- West says he’ll weigh all his options before making a final decision

“If I get an opportunity we’ll see where it goes, maybe i’ll take it if not ill be fine with going back to school.”

