Marshall’s new conditioning coach is changing the culture

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)- Marshall football hired a new Director of Sports Performance this offseason, and he’s already making big changes for the program.

Ben Ashford has completely changed the mentality for the Thundering Herd when it comes to conditioning and getting your body ready to play in a football game.

And everyone with the program is buying in.

“It didn’t take long to buy into that guy,” said offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey. “I mean you guys met him, he said hello and you were ready to start doing jumping jacks and pushups with him. So to me, that’s a big change from day one to where they are now. If BA tells them to go run up and down the stadium steps 100 times, they know that it will make them better. If he tells them to do it with a 45 pound weight on their back, they’ll do it because they know they’ve seen the results.”

“A lot of guys have been able to actually see a difference in their body,” said redshirt senior offensive lineman Alex Mollette. “And at lineman, you know it won’t be like Sheldon like you can see a 6 pack, but you’re gonna see your body transform from havin’ a big ol’ gut…and it gets a little bit smaller you can tell that stuff you know.”

Marshall’s first game is against Navy on September 4th.

