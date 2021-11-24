Marshall’s Obinna Anochili-Killen dominating defensively

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall men’s basketball took down Louisiana last night, the final score was 93-79.

It was a solid defensive performance by the Herd, led by sophomore forward Obinna Anochili-Killen.

The Chapmanville High grad tallied eight blocks, and dominated the boards.

He said the fans in the Cam Henderson Center and his teammates helped keep his energy going.

“Like I said you know I just try to get the ball every time,” said Anochili-Killen. “I love the energy from the fans, the bench. Taevion…he’s the one that gives me a lot of energy. Especially if I get a block. He comes over there and he’s like ‘LETS GO!’ And that gets me pumped up.

“You got a monster back there in Obinna,” said head coach Dan D’Antoni. “He’s just playing extremely well, confident. And you know what, he blocks without fouling. And most of his blocks stay in bounds. He doesn’t lose them. He doesn’t swat them and try to get it up in the fourth row. He just hits it and we end up with most of them. So I’m gonna challenge him and say when you block one, just catch it. Just jump up, catch it, and bring it out of the air.”

The Herd is now 4-1, and face Indiana on Saturday.