Marshall’s Paige Shy using off season to develop consistency

HUNTINGTON, WV. – (WOWK-TV) – Huntington’s own Paige Shy is using her time wisely this offseason — looking to take her game to the next level.

“I want to see me be more consistent with my shooting percentage and just improve my overall game, I feel like I was just a little bit inconsistent overall so this year I just want to see my overall improvement with that, Paige Shy said.”

As freshman with the Herd — the St.Joe’s product learned a lot about herself.

“Consistency was a big thing for me especially shooting wise, I mean I have to learn how to get my shot off quicker, get my jump shot out quicker,learn to finish different ways, its definitely a transition from high school for me.”

The former All Tri-State High School Player of the year is more confident as she enters her second season in coach Tony Kemper’s system.

“I feel like I do little things that sometimes overlook, like I’m going to dive after loose balls, I’m going to try and get all the rebounds I can, I feel like I bring more energy, I’m not just going to shoot threes.”

But the 3-point specialist is pretty good at it, yet she wants everyone to know she is more than just a shooter.

Sot of player – I take pride in rebounding, like that’s what I like to do to, I like to dive after loose balls cheer my teammates on, I just try and be the best teammate on and off the court.”

And she’s doing it all in her hometown — just minutes away from the Cam Henderson Center.

In Huntington, Jake Siegel, 13 Sports working for you.

