Marshall’s Savannah Wheeler looking to build off fantastic freshman season

CATLETTSBURG, KY. – (WOWK) – The game of basketball is always on Savannah Wheeler’s mind.

“I love being around it, I love winning, I love competing and I love just getting better, Wheeler said.”

The 2019 Kentucky Miss Basketball winner is coming off one of the best freshman seasons in Marshall program history.

“I’ve always been known as a gym rat I just feel like I am a hard worker and I’m just willing to do whatever I can to become successful on the floor and off the floor.”

This attitude allowed her to earn a spot on the Conference USA All-Freshman team — but she’s had this mindset for a while.

“My papa told me the phrase, work hard and good things will happen, and ever since he told me that I take that phrase and use it for any challenge that comes up and uses it to motivate me to become the best.”

The Boyd County product doesn’t care who she faces, she plays to win, so I put her to the test in a 1-on-1 showdown.

Wheeler is a small town girl with big dreams, and now she is living them while making her hometown and herd fans proud

In Catlettsburg, Kentucky, Jake Siegel 13 Sports working for you.