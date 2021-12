WHEELING, WV (WOWK) – The dream season for the Huntington Highlanders comes to an end with a 62-21 loss to Martinsburg in the Class AAA Championship Game Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs win their ninth state title in the past 11 seasons. Martinsburg dominated from the start, scoring all 62 points in the first three quarters.

Hudson Clement scored eight touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Huntington finishes its season with a 13-1 record.