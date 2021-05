CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell Midland faced No. 3 Martinsburg in the Class 4A state tournament; and fell short by five points.

Knights’ Chandler Schmidt had a strong performance on the hardwood, tallying 19 points today.

But in the end, it’s the Bulldogs who would walk away with the win. The final 57-52.

Check out highlights and interviews above!

Martinsburg moves onto the semifinal game against George Washington Friday night.