White Sulphur Springs, W. Va (WOWK) — The 100th West Virginia Amateur golf tournament concluded on Friday. Mason Williams from Bridgeport scored 64 today, to come from behind and win the Amateur by 1 stroke in a 3 way playoff.

Williams graduated from Bridgeport High School, where he won the 2017 WVSSAC state golf title.

He is currently a rising sophomore at Georgia Southern University, where he plays on the men’s golf team.