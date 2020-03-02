Masters Report

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
US & World
Washington DC Bureau
Inside West Virginia Politics
Top Stories
Publisher pushes back release date for John Bolton’s book
Top Stories
The time is now: How to safeguard your house against bees
Video
Top Stories
Missouri man in prison for wife’s 1990 death seeks clemency
Chanel hosts pared-down show as virus keeps many VIPs away
PHOTOS: Daylight shows devastation after tornado rips through Middle Tennessee
Video
Ohio Department of Health launches COVID-19 updates webpage
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
The time is now: How to safeguard your house against bees
Video
Top Stories
Watch Live: Death toll in Tennessee tornadoes jumps to 21, Nashville buildings destroyed
Top Stories
Multiple fatalities after a tornado near Nashville, TN
Splashed water results in ice-covered structures at Hoover Beach
Video
One more round of snow in the area Friday night could bring slick roads
Video
The cold will hang on through Saturday with occasional snow
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
WVU Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
Top Stories
Ex-Michigan football players join list with sex abuse claims
Top Stories
Universities follow similar playbook in sex assault response
Top Stories
Bucks, at 52-9 so far, have reached some rare NBA air
Major conferences still with plenty left to be decided
No. 4 Baylor holds on for 71-68 overtime win over Texas Tech
White scores 19 as Bulls hold off Doncic, Mavericks 109-107
Community
Remarkable Women
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Half Off Hump Day Deals
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
Hidden History
Black & Gold Today
The Mel Robbins Show
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
WOWK ‘Disney on Ice’ Family Four Pack Contest
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Masters Report
With steady play, Scottie Scheffler going places in a hurry
PHOTOS: Remembering Tiger’s magical 2019 at The Masters
Looking Back: Tiger lands the green jacket
Video
Woods to skip first World Golf Championship of the year
Changes to Hall of Fame and a quick entry for Tiger Woods
More Masters Report Headlines
Players Championship raises purse to $15 million
Nicklaus turns 80 and remains a part of golf’s conversations
Junior Golf Video
Junior Golf - Missouri
Video
Junior Golf - Colorado
Video
Junior Golf - Columbus, GA
Video
Junior Golf - Monroe
Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Don't Miss
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
Trending Stories
PHOTOS: Daylight shows devastation after tornado rips through Middle Tennessee
Video
Police investigate armed robbery in shopping plaza parking lot
Apple will pay up to $500 million on suit over slow iPhones
Video
One killed in single-vehicle crash in Boone County, name released
Three Huntington organizations working to make technology more accessible for the visually impaired
Video
Local Events