McDonald’s All-American Nominees Released: Over 40 Nominated from WV, KY, OH

(WOWK) — On Monday, McDonald’s unveiled the names of the top high school basketball talent in the country nominated to take part in the 2020 McDonald’s All-American games.
More than 900 top girls and boys high school seniors from across the country were recognized.
Final rosters of the top 24 boys and top 24 girls in the country will be revealed on Thursday January, 23rd
See below for a full-list of nominees from West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio.
The 19th annual McDonald’s All-American game will be held on April 1st in Houston, Texas.
WEST VIRGINIA
Boys:
Jaemyn Brakefield – St. Joseph Central Catholic High School. Huntington Dudley Blackwell – St. Joseph Central Catholic High School. Huntington Isaiah Cottrell – St. Joseph Central Catholic High School. Huntington
Ty Johnson – Ripley High School
Obinna Killen – Chapmanville Regional High School
Kaden Metheny – University High School. Morgantown
Philip Mullins – Chapmanville Regional High School
Andrew Shull – Chapmanville Regional High School
Malaki Sylvia – Parkersburg South High School
Alex Vargo – Wheeling Park High School
Girls:
Bailee Adkins – Saint Joseph Central High School Huntington
Abby Lee – Saint Joseph Central High School Huntington
Erin Williams – Parkersburg South High School
Makenna Winans – Parkersburg South High School
KENTUCKY
Boys:
Madit Lueeth – Wesley Christian High School. Allen, Ky
Justin Powell – North Oldham High School. Goshen, Ky
Riccardo Vennettilli – Wesley Christian High School. Allen, Ky
Gabriel Wuor – Wesley Christian High School. Allen, Ky
Girls:
Shelby Calhoun – Christian Academy of Louisville
Kristen Clemons – Sacred Heart Academy. Louisville, Ky
Whitney Hey – Elizabethtown High School
Ta’Ziah Jenks – Mercy Academy. Louisville, Ky
Destinee Marshall – Sacred Heart Academy. Louisville Kentucky
Maddie Scherr – Larry A. Ryle High School. Union, Ky
Hope Sivori – Mercy Academy. Louisville, Ky
Erin Toller – Sacred Heart Academy. Louisville, Ky
OHIO
Boys:
Ed Abernathy – Walnut Hills High School. Cincinnati Ohio
Brandon Ford – Ashtabula Lakeside High School
Michael Grant – Walnut Hills High School. Cincinnati
Nic Smith – Walnut Hills High School. Cincinnati
Demetrius Watkins – Western Hills High School. Cincinnati Ohio
Girls:
Madison Bartley – Fairmont High School. Kettering, Ohio
Rhegyn Blood – Whitmer High School. Toledo
Darian Burgin – Walnut Hills High School. Cincinnati
Makira Cook – Mt. Notre Dame School. Cincinnati
Sean Kelly Darks – Walnut Hills High School. Cincinnati
Nevaeh Dean – Lakota West High School. West Chester Township, Ohio
Jillian Hayes – Loveland High School.
Gabby Hutcherson – Westerville South High School
Kaydan Lawson – Orange High School. Pepper Pike, Ohio
Emily Seboe – Loudonville High School.
Alexia Smith – Africentric High School. Columbus
Nyam Thorton – Africnetric High School. Columbus
Sakima Walker – Africentric High School. Columbus
Madeline Westbeld – Kettering Fairmont High School.