McDonald’s All-American Nominees Released: Over 40 Nominated from WV, KY, OH

(WOWK) — On Monday, McDonald’s unveiled the names of the top high school basketball talent in the country nominated to take part in the 2020 McDonald’s All-American games.

More than 900 top girls and boys high school seniors from across the country were recognized.

Final rosters of the top 24 boys and top 24 girls in the country will be revealed on Thursday January, 23rd

See below for a full-list of nominees from West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio.

The 19th annual McDonald’s All-American game will be held on April 1st in Houston, Texas.

WEST VIRGINIA

Boys:

Jaemyn Brakefield – St. Joseph Central Catholic High School. Huntington Dudley Blackwell – St. Joseph Central Catholic High School. Huntington Isaiah Cottrell – St. Joseph Central Catholic High School. Huntington

Ty Johnson – Ripley High School

Obinna Killen – Chapmanville Regional High School

Kaden Metheny – University High School. Morgantown

Philip Mullins – Chapmanville Regional High School

Andrew Shull – Chapmanville Regional High School

Malaki Sylvia – Parkersburg South High School

Alex Vargo – Wheeling Park High School

Girls:

Bailee Adkins – Saint Joseph Central High School Huntington

Abby Lee – Saint Joseph Central High School Huntington

Erin Williams – Parkersburg South High School

Makenna Winans – Parkersburg South High School

KENTUCKY

Boys:

Madit Lueeth – Wesley Christian High School. Allen, Ky

Justin Powell – North Oldham High School. Goshen, Ky

Riccardo Vennettilli – Wesley Christian High School. Allen, Ky

Gabriel Wuor – Wesley Christian High School. Allen, Ky

Girls:

Shelby Calhoun – Christian Academy of Louisville

Kristen Clemons – Sacred Heart Academy. Louisville, Ky

Whitney Hey – Elizabethtown High School

Ta’Ziah Jenks – Mercy Academy. Louisville, Ky

Destinee Marshall – Sacred Heart Academy. Louisville Kentucky

Maddie Scherr – Larry A. Ryle High School. Union, Ky

Hope Sivori – Mercy Academy. Louisville, Ky

Erin Toller – Sacred Heart Academy. Louisville, Ky

OHIO

Boys:

Ed Abernathy – Walnut Hills High School. Cincinnati Ohio

Brandon Ford – Ashtabula Lakeside High School

Michael Grant – Walnut Hills High School. Cincinnati

Nic Smith – Walnut Hills High School. Cincinnati

Demetrius Watkins – Western Hills High School. Cincinnati Ohio

Girls:

Madison Bartley – Fairmont High School. Kettering, Ohio

Rhegyn Blood – Whitmer High School. Toledo

Darian Burgin – Walnut Hills High School. Cincinnati

Makira Cook – Mt. Notre Dame School. Cincinnati

Sean Kelly Darks – Walnut Hills High School. Cincinnati

Nevaeh Dean – Lakota West High School. West Chester Township, Ohio

Jillian Hayes – Loveland High School.

Gabby Hutcherson – Westerville South High School

Kaydan Lawson – Orange High School. Pepper Pike, Ohio

Emily Seboe – Loudonville High School.

Alexia Smith – Africentric High School. Columbus

Nyam Thorton – Africnetric High School. Columbus

Sakima Walker – Africentric High School. Columbus

Madeline Westbeld – Kettering Fairmont High School.

