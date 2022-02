POCA, WV (WOWK) – It was standing room only as the top teams from Class AAA and AA met on the floor Friday night in Poca.

The Dots handed previously-unbeaten Logan 66-44, behind University of Virginia signee Isaac McKneely’s 26 points.

Poca (14-1) will next host Buffalo on Tuesday. The Wildcats (12-1) will take on undefeated Fairmont Senior in the Par Mar Stores Shootout Tuesday at West Virginia State.