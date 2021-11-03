MEC commissioner named chairman of NCAA Division II Championship Committee

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Mountain East Conference Commissioner Reid Amos has been named the new chairman of the Division II Championships Committee.

Amos is the founding commissioner of the MEC. He served six years on the division two men’s golf committee and four years on the national football committee; ultimately serving as chair for both.

Then, he moved on to the championships committee.

Over the last 18 months when COVID-19 was rocking the sports world, the NCAA Board of Governors voted to cancel all fall division two championships; at that time, Amos was serving as the only commissioner on the championships committee.

He and the MEC were able to find a way to give those student-athletes who compete in the fall, shortened seasons in the spring.

Amos says this year, he’s excited to lead the committee and the league as they hold full fall, winter and spring championships.

“It’s an honor and a privilege for me to have the opportunity to provide leadership as chair of the NCAA Division II Championships Committee and I’m particularly proud to represent the Mountain East Conference,” said Amos. “Our 12 proud colleges and universities have made great strides as members of the NCAA Division II in the mountain east.

None of our institutions had won a national championship in a team sport; and over the last 9 years, they’ve won three. We’ve had eight teams compete for a national championship. So our institutions have done an outstanding job of becoming highly competitive and well regarded members of NCAA Division II, making it even more of an honor to serve in this role representing our league.”

One of those teams that competed and won a Division II national title was our University of Charleston men’s soccer team!

And the group looks like they could repeat, as they’re sitting at 14-1-1 with just one more regular season game this Sunday against Concord.