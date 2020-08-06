MEC reacts to cancelled Division II Fall championships

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Earlier this week, NCAA Divisions II and III pulled the plug on fall championships, though not on fall sports entirely.

With that announcement, the Mountain East Conference has released a statement saying they are currently determining how they will readjust their fall sports schedule and have no further comment to make at this time.

“With the recent announcement from the NCAA that includes the cancellation of Division II fall championships as well as several new prescriptive and prohibitive guidelines, the conference is currently working within its governance structure to determine how it will adjust its plans for conducting fall sports. We remain, as always, committed to the health and well-being of our student-athletes. We also remain steadfastly committed to providing a competitive experience at the highest level we can achieve whenever possible during the 2020-21 academic year for all of our sports as public health conditions allow. We understand the stress and anxiety that the circumstances around the pandemic have caused, including the uncertainty to the academic and athletic pursuits for everyone in the Mountain East Conference. We will continue to work in collaboration with our institutional leaders to provide direction and clarity as soon as we can during these ever-changing circumstances.”

