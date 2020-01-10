Michelle Wie expecting her first child — a girl — in summer

FILE – In this April 5, 2019, file photo, Michelle Wie watches her tee shot on the 118th hole during the second round of the LPGA Tour ANA Inspiration golf tournament at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif. Wie is expecting her first child — a girl — this summer. The often-injured golfer announced the news Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, on Instagram. She married Jonnie West, the son of NBA great Jerry West, in August. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

Michelle Wie is expecting her first child — a girl — this summer.

The often-injured golfer announced the news Thursday on Instagram. She married Jonnie West, the son of NBA great Jerry West, in August.

“Babygirl, we love you so much already and we just can’t wait to meet you this summer!” Wie wrote.

Wie had surgery on her right hand in October 2018 to fix an avulsion fracture, bone chips and nerve entrapment. She hasn’t played on the LPGA Tour since withdrawing from the KPMG Women’s PGA in June.

Wie also recently joined CBS Sports for the Masters and several events.